Cocaine user 'kicked off' at Shrewsbury hospital and injured security guard he wrestled with

David Hodgkiss, aged 51, became aggressive at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, kicking an emergency door, putting his keys between his fingers and taking up "a fighting stance".

CCTV footage from December 3, 2022, was shown to Shrewsbury Crown Court of Hodgkiss setting off a fire alarm before wrestling with security guards and launching a backwards headbutt at one of them.

One of the guards landed awkwardly on his wrist as the three men tumbled to the ground, causing an injury that resulted in him losing thousands of pounds in earnings while he was off sick. The other guard banged his head and was left feeling dizzy.

Debra White, mitigating, said that Hodgkiss ended up in A&E after a suicide attempt earlier that day in which he jumped from a bridge.