Car and patient transport ambulance involved in crash in Shrewsbury

Two people were assessed by medics at the scene in Ellesmere Road, just after 9pm on Friday, and the road was closed for a time as the emergency services dealt with the aftermath.

A spokesperson for the West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a collision between a private ambulance patient transport vehicle and a car on Ellesmere Road at 9pm on Friday. Two ambulances and a paramedic officer attended.

"On arrival we discovered two patients, both of whom were assessed and discharged at the scene."

Two fire engines and an operations officer from Shrewsbury rushed to the scene at 9.05pm when they were able to confirm that no persons were trapped.

They used small gear to make the vehicles safe before sending their incident stop message at 9.34pm.