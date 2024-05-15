Shropshire Star
Man described as 'potential risk to public' goes missing from Shrewsbury mental health hospital

Police have urged anyone who spots a man who 'potentially poses a risk to the public' to ring 999 after he went missing from a mental health hospital.

By David Stubbings
Published
Keel James. Photo: West Mercia Police

Keel James, also known as James Keel, vanished from the Redwoods Centre in Somerby Drive, Shrewsbury, on Monday morning.

As well as issuing a photo of the 36-year-old, West Mercia Police has described him as 6ft2, slim build, balding fair hair, and blue eyes.

In a statement the force said: "When he left the secure unit, he was wearing a navy fluffy hoody and grey jogging bottoms.

"He is currently being treated as a missing person but potentially poses a risk to the public, therefore the public is advised not to approach him and instead ring 999 immediately."

