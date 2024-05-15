Man described as 'potential risk to public' goes missing from Shrewsbury mental health hospital

Keel James, also known as James Keel, vanished from the Redwoods Centre in Somerby Drive, Shrewsbury, on Monday morning.

As well as issuing a photo of the 36-year-old, West Mercia Police has described him as 6ft2, slim build, balding fair hair, and blue eyes.

In a statement the force said: "When he left the secure unit, he was wearing a navy fluffy hoody and grey jogging bottoms.

"He is currently being treated as a missing person but potentially poses a risk to the public, therefore the public is advised not to approach him and instead ring 999 immediately."