Woman taken to hospital after car crashes into domestic garage

Firefighters and an ambulance were called out to Wantage in Woodside, Telford, after the incident after 10pm on Tuesday .

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a road traffic collision on Wantage in Woodside, Telford at 10.40pm.

"An ambulance was sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews found one car had been involved in a collision.

"The driver, a woman, was treated for injuries not believed to be serious and taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further treatment."

Firefighters were s scrambled at 10.12pm on Tuesday.

When they arrived they found that a car had collided into a domestic garage. But no persons were trapped and the fire crew made the vehicle safe before sending their incident stop message at 10.27pm.