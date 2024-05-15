Former treasurer in court accused of stealing £10,000 from Shropshire Scouts

Gavin Henry Real, aged 40, of Oxford Road, Ipswich, Suffolk appeared before magistrates in Telford on Tuesday accused of defrauding Shropshire Scouts as well the theft of £10,000 from the movement.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between January 2019 and January 2023 while Real was district treasurer for Shropshire Scouts in Shifnal in what was described in court as a “position of trust in the organisation”.