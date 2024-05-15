'Claustrophobic' plan for seven flats above listed Shrewsbury shop runs into objections

JJ Signature Holdings Ltd has recently purchased 17 Wyle Cop which ceased trading as Salopian Sports in 2017 and it wants to have a retail unit on the ground and basement levels and seven self contained apartments above it.

The building is already covered by planning permission for three flats over the three floors but an application lodged with Shropshire Council seeks to more than double that number.

The application came in for criticism at Shrewsbury Town Council's planning committee on Tuesday which came out in opposition.

Councillor Alex Wagner said the flats would contain little more than a bed, a table and a shower.

"They would be smaller than anything in Gains Park and one third below national guidance," he said.

Figures provided by the applicant's agent show that the flats would range from a 21 square metres to 33 sqm.