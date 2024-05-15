Tree could 'cause collapse of wall into car park' - experts recommend immediate action

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The tree is one of many at the new Yak & Yeti restaurant in Frankwell, Shrewsbury, that have been examined by Brendan Tuer of town based Future Arbor.

Mr Tuer's report to Shropshire Council, which is considering an application to carry out works to trees on the site, says the existing garden is currently overgrown, dark and damp underfoot.

He is seeking planning permission to enable the removal of some of the trees and recommend pruning works to others.

"Some trees have been identified for removal due to their posing a hazard, others to increase the amount of daylight entering the garden," his report reads.

The Yak and Yeti used to be called the Bucks Head, which was closed and Mr Tuer said it had "fallen into disrepair prior to its recent purchase and redevelopment."

He adds that the beer garden has been untended for a number of years and is overgrown.

The Yak and Yeti is located within the Frankwell Conservation Area and the owners are required to inform of their intention to remove trees and undertake tree works prior to commencement.

He adds: "One tree has raised particular concern in terms of the safety of members of the public and adjacent property owners.

"This tree is growing next to the property boundary wall which is bowed as a result.

"The failure of this section of the wall will result in collapse into the adjacent car park which serves multiple property owners.

"It is recommended that this tree is removed immediately and the affected section of boundary wall is rebuilt and possibly buttressed to make safe."

To see the application and the justification for removing trees, visit the Shropshire Council planning website and the reference number 24/01603/TCA.