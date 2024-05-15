Air ambulance medics taking on Krazy Races

Taking place at Quarry Park on Sunday, May 26, critical care paramedics Richard Apps, Rob Davies, Ryan Ferris, Ryan James, Stephen Mason and pilot John Darlow will be taking part in the wacky soapbox race in their hand-crafted helicopter kart all in the name of charity.

Tackling the twists and turns of the downhill race, ‘The Flying Medics’ are hoping to raise vital awareness and funds for the charity’s lifesaving pre-hospital emergency service.

Stephen Mason, critical care paramedic at Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “As critical care paramedics, we see first-hand the impact that community fundraising has on allowing us to continue to treat those in critical need. That is why we, The Flying Medics, are ready to take on the challenge to help make future missions possible.

“On the day, we can promise you a fusion of speed, skill and a touch of aviation magic as we take our Krazy helicopter to new heights – quite literally!”

People can support The Flying Medics in their fundraising by visiting https://www.justgiving.com/team/flyingmedics

For more information about the event visit krazyraces.co.uk.