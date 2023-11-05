Civic society awards handed out to the best in Bishop's Castle

Members and guests were given an update on progress on the renovation of the old Stars News Shop in Church Street as well has seeing awards handed out.

The award for Best Wayside Garden; the Shropshire Star Cup, was presented to Clinton Gayle and Mandy Bryce, of Bowling Green Close, with Mark & Jacqueline Sherwin Ward being highly commended for The Novers.

Sarah Wooff judged the four garden awards that were given out at The Methodist Hall, in Station Street, on Thursday, November 2.

And Dr Adrian Penney judged the New Work or Renovation prizes.

Winners of the best hanging baskets award, the Dr and Mrs St John Penney Rose Bowl, were Delwyn and Linda Price, of Oak Meadow.

The Kenneth Lewis Cup, for best kept private premises, went to Gerry and Helen Robinson, The Old Vicarage, Church Lane.

The prize for best kept business premises, the Robert Gwyther Cup, went to Deborah Alma, at The Poetry Pharmacy, 36 – 38 High Street, while Mandy Green, at The Six Bells pub was highly commended.

Deborah Alma, at The Poetry Pharmacy, 36 – 38 High Street, ended a double winner on the night as she also picked up the best new work or renovation prize, called the Jack and Gillian Mawdsley Cup.

In other business Jacky Whittle gave members an update on a recent trip to Berrington Hall where Dr Frank Ryding gave the civic society a tour and provided information on the architecture and history of the manor house which was enjoyed by 17 members.

Following the awards Jonathan Brown gave a talk on Community Land Trusts and in particular talked about the Bishop's Castle and District Community Land Trust which is renovating the old Stars News Shop in Church Street in Bishop's Castle.

This property will provide two flats to be rented to local individuals or families who have difficulty finding reasonable accommodation.

The meeting ended with tea, coffee and home made biscuits provided by members.