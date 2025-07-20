Weather alert for the West Midlands and Shropshire as thunderstorms and heavy rainfall forecast by the Met Office - here’s when

Parts of the UK could see half a month’s rainfall in the next 24 hours with lightning, hail and gusty winds also forecast.

Yellow weather warnings for rain and thunderstorms are in place for large swathes of the country on Sunday evening, with more coming into force on Monday for the West Midlands and Shropshire.

Much of Scotland, northern England, Wales and the south-west of England remain under yellow weather warnings until 10pm on Sunday, where localised flooding remains possible.

Eastern parts of Northern Ireland are covered by a 24-hour weather warning, from 6pm on Sunday until 6pm on Monday, where heavy rain is expected to cause some disruption and the possibility of flooding.

The country records an average of 89mm of rain in July, meaning more than half a month’s rainfall could hit Northern Ireland in less than a day.

Flooding is also possible, the Met Office said, and parts of England and Scotland may also see 20-40mm of rain in just two hours on Monday.

Met Office thunderstorm warning issued for the West Midlands.

From 3am until 9pm on Monday, the south and east of England are covered by a yellow thunderstorm warning.

By 11am the same warning will be in place for the Midlands, northern England and Scotland.

More than 10 flood alerts remain active in Scotland and where there is flooding or lightning the Met Office has warned of a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

There is also a small chance of power cuts and a small chance of fast-flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.

Low pressure and humid, moist air across the country will cause the heavy, thundery showers, but even within the warning areas some places will stay dry, the Met Office said.

The rest of the week is set to be changeable, with showers still likely on Tuesday and heavy, thundery showers possible in the south-east of England on Wednesday.

Temperatures this week will hover around average for the time of year, the national weather service said.

West Midlands and Shropshire weather forecast from the Met Office

This Evening and Tonight:

Showers easing with some late sunny spells to end Sunday. Staying mostly dry overnight with clear spells, though showers possible in the far south. Mild, but fresher than last night. Minimum temperature 12 °C.

Monday:

Bright and dry to begin but showers and longer periods of rain again forming as the day progresses, locally heavy and thundery. Feeling warm in any sunshine. Maximum temperature 25 °C.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:

Staying changeable with drier and brighter periods interspersed by showers and longer spells of rain. More widely dry on Thursday. Warm in any sunshine that does develop, though often breezy.

Whereabouts in the UK will see the most rainfall?

Simon Partridge, Met Office forecaster, said: “It looks like Northern Ireland is the place where we could see the most rainfall and certainly the most impactful rainfall.

“They could see 50 to 75mm of rain within 12 to 18 hours.”

“Certainly a significant amount of rainfall in a couple of hours, which will bring some local issues,” Mr Partridge said.

“You will see quite a lot of water on the roads and difficult driving conditions.

“Hopefully nothing more significant than that, it certainly won’t be an issue for any of the rivers because they are quite low.

“There is a good chance of seeing some lightning and some hail, with some gusty winds as well,” Mr Partridge said.

“One bit of good news is it has been very muggy overnight. Tonight will be less muggy across the southern half of the UK.”