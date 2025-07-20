Ludlow Castle Comedy Festival evacuated due to ‘red warning for lightning’

Spectators at Ludlow Castle Comedy Festival were asked to leave the castle grounds at approximately 4.10pm on Sunday (July 20) - shortly after the start of the show.

Comedian Ivo Graham was midway through his 20-minute set when a site technician joined him on stage to announce the evacuation due to 'red warning for lightning'.

Spectators at Ludlow Castle Comedy Festival were asked to leave the castle grounds due to the threat of lightning. Picture: Lewis Cox

The staff member added "this is not a joke" and said the huge stage set has 'enough power to generate a city' and the power needed to be shut off due to safety.

Loud rumbles of thunder had been heard for the previous 10 minutes as rain started.

Thousands of frustrated fans were ushered out of the castle site and out into the market square as staff confirmed 'a temporary stop' with spectators to be let back in 'when it was safe to do so'.

Comics including Ivo Graham, host Stephen Bailey and Joel Dommett, presenter of ITV’s The Masked Singer, were seen evacuating.

Other acts set to perform on Sunday evening include headliners Tom Davis, Katherine Ryan and Russell Howard.

An official message had earlier read that heavy rain was expected at 4pm but only to last around 15 minutes.

At 5.05pm, catering staff were seen re-entering the site, with the sun blazing down. Spectators were then welcomed back into the castle at approximately 5.25pm.

The festival is part of the Live at Ludlow Castle series, with shows over three weekends. Tickets for the show sold out.