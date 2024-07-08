South Shropshire's new Conservative MP gets key role in party's transition to opposition

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Stuart Anderson MP said he is ‘humbled’ to have been appointed as the interim Opposition Deputy Chief Whip by Conservative leader, Rishi Sunak.

It means that he will be part of a team with the Conservative leader, alongside Stuart Andrew as Shadow Chief Whip, and fellow Deputy Rebecca Harris, to help oversee the transition of the party into opposition as a leadership election takes place.

A member of His Majesty's Official Opposition, Mr Anderson will work with fellow Conservative MPs to question and scrutinise the work of the Government.

He said: “I am humbled to have been appointed as interim Opposition Deputy Chief Whip.

“As Rishi Sunak said, it is important that the Conservative Party rebuilds and takes up its crucial role in opposition professionally and effectively. We will be a force for good in Parliament, standing up for lower taxes, dignity in retirement, protection for the greenbelt, safer streets, free trade and free speech, and backing businesses - large and small.

“I will work with fellow Conservative MPs to hold the Government to account, so that it delivers on the priorities of those who have elected us, including in South Shropshire.”