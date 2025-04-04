MP praises government on £33 million extra funding for rural communities and insists Shropshire to get 'its fair share'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) has announced an important update regarding the Rural England Prosperity Fund (REPF). This fund, a component of the government's strategy to enhance economic growth in rural areas, will continue into the next fiscal year with substantial financial support.

The REPF will receive up to £33 million in funding for another year. This funding is aimed at eligible local authorities throughout England, enabling them to invest in initiatives that foster local growth and address specific rural challenges.

MP for South Shropshire, Stuart Anderson, welcomed the investment in rural communities.

Stuart Anderson

Ahead of the Autumn Budget, the Conservative MP asked the Labour government for an extension to smaller, targeted support schemes that had benefitted rural areas.

Shropshire was previously allocated almost £2.6 million to support local businesses, farms, and community infrastructure. It funded capital projects for small businesses and community infrastructure, helping to improve productivity and growth in rural areas and strengthening the rural economy by supporting local jobs.

Mr Anderson has now praised moves by the new government to continue with the scheme, which will be accompanied by a grant for Action with Communities in Rural England (ACE).

Ministers have said that this will enable ACE to provide advice and support to rural community and voluntary groups which offer social inclusion activities, affordable warmth advice, and community transport.

Stuart Anderson said: "I am pleased that ministers have heeded my calls to support rural communities like South Shropshire by continuing with the last government’s smaller support schemes.

"The investment to deliver community infrastructure, help local businesses, refurbish village halls, and advance local housing schemes will help to unlock prosperity in rural areas like ours. I want to ensure that South Shropshire gets its fair share of this funding, and it is unlocked as soon as possible in order to have the greatest possible benefit."