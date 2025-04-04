Revealed – the extra amount of money Shropshire Council has been given to fix the county's potholes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The amount reflects just how badly the roads in the county have deteriorated, one MP has said.

Last month, the government announced from mid-April, local authorities in England will start to receive their share of the government’s record £1.6 billion highway maintenance funding, including an extra £500 million – enough to fill 7 million potholes a year.

But all local authorities have been told that they have to publish how many potholes it has filled or lose out on the funding.

In Shropshire, the council has been handed an extra £9million on top of the initial £24.5 million it had already been allocated, bringing the total amount to spend on fixing potholes over the next financial year to 33.6 million.