Plan to flatten cattery recommended for refusal

However the scheme for the former Country Cats Hotel near Kinlet in the south-east of the county has been recommended for refusal, as Shropshire Council’s planning officers say the size of the new building would be “excessive”.

The proposal would see a change of use for the land from commercial back to domestic, with the timber cattery building demolished and replaced with a 178 sq metre home gym, office and recreation room to compliment an existing residential bungalow on the site.

The scheme was supported by Kinlet Parish Council in May, but due to the recommendation of the council’s planning officers, the authority’s Southern Planning Committee will run the rule over the application when it meets at Shirehall next week.

“This application proposes to demolish the existing redundant Cattery buildings which are no longer operational and replace them with a single modern building for use solely for purposes incidental to the domestic enjoyment of the dwelling house,” read a supporting statement submitted with the application.

“The proposed ancillary outbuilding will have same length as the existing cattery building but increased width into the central area of the site.

“It’s uses will comprise primarily a home gym; home office and a recreational room for applicants family and friends.”

However Shropshire Council’s planning officers say the replacement building is “excessive” and the design of the building means it would be “tantamount to the erection of a new dwelling in the open countryside”, and say the application should be refused.

They also expressed concern that the additional height of the new building, around a metre taller than the structure it replaces, could overshadow a neighbouring property.

“Officers have concerns about the overall size of this building compared to the existing bungalow which, due to its design and scale, has the appearance of a contemporary dwelling.

“Given that there is an existing vehicular access into this part of the property, there is concern that this building could be separated off from the bungalow at a later date to create a separate curtilage,” they added.

Shropshire Council’s planning committee will decide on the scheme when it meets on Tuesday, June 25.