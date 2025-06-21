Police and firefighters rush to early morning Ludlow car blaze

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Police also attended the incident on Sheet Road in the town, which was reported at around 4.06am today - Saturday, June 21.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said one of its crews, from the Ludlow station, had been sent to the scene.

They reported 'one small car fully involved in fire', and said officers had used a hose-reel jet to extinguish the blaze.

Officers declared the incident over at around 4.40am