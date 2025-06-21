Police and fire called after car ends up on side in late night crash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The incident took place at Sutton, near Chelmarsh, shortly before midnight, with the emergency services alerted at around 11.48pm yesterday - Friday, June 20.

A call reported a car crash with one fire crew from Bridgnorth dispatched to the scene.

Police also attended and officers found one saloon vehicle which had ended up on its side.

The fire crews worked to make sure the vehicle was safe before they finished at the scene at around 12.30am.