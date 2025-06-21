Jobs boost for Oswestry as food firm plans factory extension
A total of 15 new jobs could be created in Oswestry if a town food firm's expansion plan is approved.
Oriental Food Express has applied to add a 2,000-square-metre extension to its existing factory on Maesbury Road industrial estate in Oswestry, which would see food manufacturing operations expand at the site.
The company was given permission to convert existing storage buildings into general industrial use as a food production hub in October last year.
The firm now says it wants to move the food processing and manufacturing operations on the site closer to its distribution operations, which take place on the east of the site.