Pensioner died after being hit by car outside Telford McDonald's - driver won't be prosecuted

Michael John Watson, aged 78, was hit by a Nissan X-Trail coming out of the drive-thru at a McDonald's restaurant in School Road, Donnington, Telford.

The retired civil servant was lying on the ground for an hour and a half before being taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital with multiple injuries.

He suffered a brain bleed, three broken ribs and a detached retina in his left eye after the crash, which happened on December 14 last year.

Mr Watson, of Greenaway Place, Donnington, died at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford on January 18 after developing pneumonia.

The motorist who hit Mr Watson, a woman who had her son and mother in the car with her, said her vision was impaired by the sun.