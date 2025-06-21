Shropshire weather: Residents get out of the house amid sweltering temperatures - but what's next?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The much-discussed heat-wave continued today - Saturday, June 21, although not with beaming sunshine for most of Shropshire.

While it was overcast - with the occasional shower, the temperatures were enough to drive people to seek a cool refreshing drink.

Telford Town Park was packed with residents wanting to get out of the house amid sweltering conditions.

The impact of recent temperatures can be seen in the level of the Southwater Lake.

Looking ahead it appears people may not have to wait too long before a dip in the temperatures, with predictions from the MET Office of drops in the coming days.

While Saturday has seen highs of 31° in parts of Shropshire, that looks set to fall back to 22° tomorrow - Sunday, June 22, hovering around the 20° mark as the week progresses.

The MET Office said that while there may be some rain as the pattern shifts, but that it would be 'fairly routine' for a UK summer.

Visiting Telford from Wrexham were Hannah Klimczak, Anna Trepczyk, Jacub Prior, Anna Klim, and Jacub Klim.

A spokesman for the MET Office said: "The UK’s weather will gradually transition to a more mobile pattern late on Saturday and into Sunday, with temperatures returning to closer to average as an Atlantic air mass arrives.

Relaxing at Telford Town Park with Daisy the dog were Emma and Andy Jefferies, and Andrea Molloy.

"While some will see some rain as part of this transition, the amounts expected for many is fairly routine during a UK summer.

"The thunderstorm warning for northern parts of England and Wales highlights is where heavier bursts of rain are most likely to be, with in excess of 30mm possible in a relatively short period."