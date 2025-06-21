Suspected ram-raid closes Ludlow Co-op - with police on scene

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Police have been at the scene of the Foldgate Lane Co-op in Ludlow, after the incident took place overnight.

Police tape can be seen around the store, with pictures posted by Ludlow Councillor Andy Boddington revealing the damage.

The scene at the Co-op this morning.

Writing on his own blog Councillor Boddington said that the raid was a major blow for the community - and the staff at the store.

He said: "There has been significant damage to the front entrance and porch. It seems like the Co-op may be out of action for a while until repairs are made.

"West Mercia Police are at the scene.

"This is very bad news for the staff and the local community. The Co-op is an important store for the Sheet Road, Parys Road, area of Ludlow. It is a community store where staff greet people with smiles and often know people by name. It has a fuel court and now Ludlow is left with just one intown petrol filling station.

"The hard working staff and owners don’t deserve this. We can only hope that work on repairs begins quickly."

It comes after the fire service were also called to a reported car fire in the area at around 4am.