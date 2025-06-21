A West Midlands town council has formally objected to plans for 900 homes in a 'garden village' development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Tasley Garden Village is the name of a proposed new garden community on the southwestern edge of Bridgnorth, identified as an allocation in the most recent draft of Shropshire’s emerging new Local Plan to meet the growth and development needs of the town over the next fifteen years.

Bloor Homes, working in partnership with Taylor Wimpey, has submitted an outline planning application for the garden village to Shropshire Council.

The outline planning application sets out the principles for the delivery of up to 1,500 homes, specialist older people’s housing, a new two-form entry primary school and a range of community facilities set within a landscaped public open space.