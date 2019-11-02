Menu

Road closed after crash in south Shropshire

By Lisa O'Brien | South Shropshire | News | Published:

A crash involving three vehicles caused delays in south Shropshire today.

Five fire crews, including the rescue tender, were called to the A49 at Marshbrook just after 11.10am.

Nobody was trapped in the vehicles but firefighters dealt with a fuel leak.

Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service were also called to the scene and motorists were warned to avoid the area while a stretch of the road was closed.

Two people were taken to hospital after another crash between a car and a van on the A49 at Marshbrook at about 5.30pm yesterday.

