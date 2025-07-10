Local plan work set to start again for Shropshire Council as authority issues fresh call for development sites

The authority's previous draft local plan was effectively scrapped after planning inspectors asked the council to withdraw it earlier this year.

The plan is a vital document for all local councils, allowing it to control where houses and other developments are built.

The council's absence of an up-to-date local plan, and issues with demonstrating a five-year-supply of housing sites, has given a boost to developers looking to build on areas which may previously have been rejected.

Now the council has confirmed its intention to commence work on a new local plan in January 2026 - with the hope of having a draft ready for consultation in autumn of the same year.

Full council will be asked to complete the formal withdrawal of the abandoned draft local plan at its meeting next Thursday (July 17).

The new local plan will have to take into account the Government's new mandatory housing targets, which represent a huge increase in the numbers demanded for the Shropshire Council area.

The authority is now asking people and organisations to put forward sites they believe are suitable for development.

A statement from the council said: "The new local plan process will respond to the Government’s recent mandatory housing targets, but will also seek to provide a positive framework for achieving a sustainable development across the county.

"Early evidence is now being collected to inform the new plan. This includes a new ‘Call for Sites’ process, which runs for 12 weeks from July 10 to October 2, 2025.

"This ‘Call for Sites’ invites landowners, site promoters, businesses, organisations, developers and any other interested parties to promote sites for consideration as potential allocations for development to meet the future needs of Shropshire.

"This is important as the county needs to understand what development options are open for consideration, and to inform future plan preparation.

"Sites can be promoted for a range of uses, including but not limited to, new housing, large scale sustainable urban extensions or new settlements, mixed use development, employment, retail and leisure, renewable energy generation and mineral extraction.

"Once the council has an understanding of the site options, it will undertake site assessment work early next year and prepare a draft plan for consultation in autumn 2026."

Councillor David Walker

David Walker, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for planning, said: “The call for sites is an important first step to build a positive development framework for the county for the new plan period and beyond. I would encourage interested parties to get involved so the council can fully understand the development options.

“Clearly the council is not where it wants to be. Withdrawing the draft plan from the current examination is a significant decision. With recent changes to the Government’s National Planning Policy Framework, and their new mandatory housing targets, we would have needed to adjust the plan now anyway.

“This does provide an opportunity to deliver a new local plan that works for Shropshire.

"It is important that the plan boosts the local economy, creates quality local jobs, provides more affordable housing for Shropshire people, and addresses the infrastructure challenges facing the county - all whilst protecting our precious historic and environmental assets which makes Shropshire such a great place to live and work.”

Anyone interested in promoting a site can use the council’s site promotion form, which is available on the council website.