Shrewsbury housing development 'is safe' after another unexploded bomb found

Police at Copthorne Keep in July when another unexploded bomb was found

Specialist contractors are continuing to scour the Copthorne Keep estate, on the former Copthorne Barracks estate after the device was found on Monday.

It was the fourth time bomb disposal experts have been called to the part developed site where new homes are still being built, with many already occupied.

Amidst reports one woman was preparing to sell up because of the continued finds and activity, Bellway spokesperson Paul Lawler said: "The team we have brought in will continue in place for as long as they are needed and indeed have been here for a number of months, searching the site and people's gardens.

"With the nature of the site there is no guarantee further devices won't be found but we are doing all we can to make sure if they are identified they are found and dealt with as quickly as possible.

"We would like to reassure homeowners and people who are planning to move in the site is safe but we will continue to monitor it to make sure that continues."

Copthorne Barracks was once the home of the Army's Western Division headquarters. Built in the 19 century, it was sold by the Ministry of Defence in 2018, with planning permission later received by Bellway Homes to build 220 houses.

Police and bomb disposals units were called out on July 13 and July 14 to carry out controlled explosions on unexploded devices found during construction work.

On July 21 they were at the estate again and carried out two more controlled explosions.

Speaking in July, residents already living on the housing development said they were concerned there could be more hidden in the ground.

Courtney Preston was in her house with her baby when she heard the controlled explosion of the second device on July 14