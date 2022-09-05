Exclusion zone in place as another unexploded bomb found in Shrewsbury

File picture of a recent unexploded bomb incident in Shrewsbury

Officers at West Mercia Police said this afternoon that they are "currently dealing with a suspected unexploded ordnance on Copthorne Road, Shrewsbury.

A 100m safety cordon has been put in place around the old barracks and people have been asked to please avoid the area.

Police say Explosive Ordnance Disposal officers have been contacted.

It is the fourth time bomb disposal experts have been called to the Copthorne Road area after they were called out on July 13 and July 14 to carry out controlled explosions on unexploded bombs found during construction work.

In each case safety cordons were put in place around the scene. Police have been asked to confirm if it is at the same development.

Other incidents took place at Copthorne Keep which is being built at the former Copthorne Barracks, the former home of the Army's Western Division headquarters, which was built in the 19th century.