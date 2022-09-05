Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Exclusion zone in place as another unexploded bomb found in Shrewsbury

By David TooleyShrewsburyPublished: Last Updated:

Another suspected unexploded bomb has been discovered at the same site on a Shrewsbury road.

File picture of a recent unexploded bomb incident in Shrewsbury
File picture of a recent unexploded bomb incident in Shrewsbury

Officers at West Mercia Police said this afternoon that they are "currently dealing with a suspected unexploded ordnance on Copthorne Road, Shrewsbury.

A 100m safety cordon has been put in place around the old barracks and people have been asked to please avoid the area.

Police say Explosive Ordnance Disposal officers have been contacted.

It is the fourth time bomb disposal experts have been called to the Copthorne Road area after they were called out on July 13 and July 14 to carry out controlled explosions on unexploded bombs found during construction work.

In each case safety cordons were put in place around the scene. Police have been asked to confirm if it is at the same development.

Other incidents took place at Copthorne Keep which is being built at the former Copthorne Barracks, the former home of the Army's Western Division headquarters, which was built in the 19th century.

It was sold by the Ministry of Defence in 2018 and planning permission was later received by Bellway Homes to build 220 houses.

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News