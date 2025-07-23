'This is fantastic news for the families we will have to care for in the future' - hospice bosses' delight at funding

A further £1.1 million has been allocated to organisations in the county to deliver major upgrades and enhancements to facilities.

More than 170 hospices across England have received a share of a £75 million funding package, that follows a £25 million investment in February this year, in what the Government said is its largest ever cash injection into hospices to ensure that patients receive the highest quality of end-of-life care in comfortable, dignified surroundings.

Severn Hospice is redeveloping its Perry Ward at its site in Shrewsbury

In the latest wave of funding, Severn Hospice has received £688,78 while Hope House Children's Hospices has been given £434,393.

In February, Severn Hospice received £229,964 that has gone towards the redevelopment of its Perry Ward at its Bicton site in Shrewsbury.

You can support Severn Hospice's major redevelopment project and £1 million Pounds for Perry fundraising appeal here

Meanwhile, Hope House was given £144,966 that was used to refurbish family bedrooms, a young people’s lounge, and to update hoists and pieces of care equipment.

The new wave of funding will go towards upgrades to garden paths to make gardens at the hospice near Oswestry more accessible, and towards improvements to its 'welcome area'.