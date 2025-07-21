Hospices in Shropshire get big cash boost to deliver major upgrades and enhancements to facilities

More than £1.1 million has been allocated to organisations in the region, as part of a £75 million funding package for hospices across the country.

Severn Hospice has received £688,781 to improve its end-of-life-care, while Hope House Children's Hospices has been given £434,393.

More than 170 hospices across England have received a share of what the Government said is its largest ever cash-injection into hospices to ensure that parents receive the highest quality of end-of-life care in comfortable, dignified surroundings.

The Perry Ward at Severn Hospice in Shrewsbury is being redeveloped

It follows a £25 million boost in February for hospices to improve buildings and facilities. Severn Hospice received £229,964, which it put towards the redevelopment of its Perry Ward at its Bicton site in Shrewsbury while Hope House was given £144,966.

Perry Ward manager Zoe Thomas in the lounge with therapy dog Rufus and Malcolm Dunbar from Pets as Therapy

The Government said its latest funding will be used to deliver "major upgrades and enhancements" to facilities at hospices, including separate family rooms, solar panels to reduce energy costs and communal lounges.

Minister for Care Stephen Kinnock said: "Hospices play a vital role in our society by providing invaluable care and support when people need it most.

"At this most difficult time, people deserve to receive the best care in the best possible environment with dignity.

"I have seen first-hand how our funding is already making a real difference to improving facilities for patients and families. This additional funding will deliver further upgrades, relieving pressure on day-to-day spending.

"End-of-life care is crucial to our 10-Year Health Plan and our fundamental shift of moving more care out of hospital and into the community. We will continue to support hospices so they can deliver their vital work."

Improvements that have already been made at hospices across the country include major building works and modernised facilities, digital transformation to improve data sharing between healthcare providers, the development of outreach services to extend care beyond physical buildings, the creation of more welcoming spaces for families, including outdoor areas, and energy efficiency measures to improve sustainability.

The new cash boost is for the 2025/26 financial year and will be distributed to hospices by Hospice UK.

The Government stated that hospices have been allocated a pot of funding and will be able to proceed with upgrades, invoicing Hospice UK once work has been completed.

Toby Porter, CEO of Hospice UK, said: "The announcement in late 2024 of £100 million in capital funding for hospices was welcome recognition from the Government of the immense pressure facing hospices, and their urgent need for more financial support.

"We were pleased to distribute the first £25 million of this funding early in March. We know this money has made a huge difference to hospices and the next £75 million will continue to help them invest in their buildings, facilities, and digital infrastructure.

"While this one-off investment has been very welcome, it’s critical that we continue to work with the Government to secure long-term reform to ensure hospice care is there for everyone who needs it, whoever and wherever they are.

"The Government has just emphasised the importance of hospices in their 10-Year Plan for the NHS and the role they can play in shifting care from hospitals into the community. With the right support, there is so much more they can do to realise the vision set out in the 10-Year Plan. We look forward to working with government to make this a reality."