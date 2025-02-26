Hospices in Shropshire to receive huge cash boosts towards upgrades and refurbishments

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Government has unveiled a major £25 million investment in hospice services nationwide to go towards facility upgrades and refurbishments.

The investment - the largest in hospices in a generation - will be distributed immediately for the 2024/25 financial year, while a further £75 million of funding will follow from April.

More than 170 hospices across the country will receive funding, including those run by Hope House and Severn Hospice in Shropshire.

Severn Hospice has been given a £229,964 cash boost while Hope House has received £144,966.

Inside Severn Hospice. Ward Sister Charlotte Skelly talking to receptionist Alison Austin

The immediate cash injection will enable the hospices to purchase essential new medical equipment, undertake building refurbishments, improve technology, upgrade facilities for patients and families and implement energy efficiency measures.

Meanwhile, the larger £75 million investment will support more substantial capital projects, including major building works and facility modernisation - throughout the next financial year.

But, although bosses at Shropshire's hospices have welcomed the funding, they also stressed that this will not go towards addressing an increase in running costs after changes to National Insurance contributions and the National Living Wage.

Funding for Severn Hospice is going to be used for its Perry Ward project - the original ward at its Bicton site in Shrewsbury.

Severn Hospice said the ward requires 'major' repairs to the roof, a replacement/upgrade of its plumbing and electrical system, and additional building work to accommodate the re-modelling of patients’ rooms to make them larger.

Heather Tudor, chief executive of Severn Hospice

Severn Hospice chief executive, Heather Tudor said: "We are grateful for any financial support and today’s [February 26] confirmation of capital funding is welcome news for patients and families.

"Our Shrewsbury hospice has our oldest ward but after 35 years of constant service is in desperate need of major maintenance and improvement.

"We have a plan in place to do just that, but it is very expensive and will leave a significant hole in our bank balance which we will need to replace.

"The Perry Ward project has been costed at £3 million so this contribution from the Government is hugely welcome.

"Our plan will ensure Perry is fit for purpose for another 30-plus years and ensure all our patients have the quality of care and dignity they deserve."

CEO of Hope House Children's Hospices, Andy Goldsmith (right)

Meanwhile, chief executive at Hope House Children's Hospices, Andy Goldsmith added: "We welcome this funding announcement and appreciate the Secretary of State’s recognition of the value of hospice care.

"This grant of £144,966, and hopefully further funding to follow, will enable us to bring forward investment in the hospice in our 30th year as part of our 'hospice of the future' programme to ensure we continue to provide care and support for children with life-threatening conditions to live their best life.

"Although this funding is very appreciated, we are still anticipating increases in costs of more than £400,000 from changes to National Insurance contributions and the increased National Living Wage in the coming year, which will bring our annual running costs to £10 million.

"We remain indebted to our wonderful supporters who donate, fundraise, play our lottery, and donate and buy from our 14 shops which together funds more than 80 per cent of the care we provide."

Staff at a new courtyard at Hope House in Oswestry which opened in September last year

The Government said that a "key focus" of the investment will be 'digital transformation' to enable hospices to modernise their IT systems and improve data sharing between healthcare providers.

It added that the funding forms part of its "commitment to improving end-of-life care services across England".

Minister for Care Stephen Kinnock said: "This is the largest investment in a generation to help transform hospice facilities across England.

"From upgrading patient rooms to improving gardens and outdoor spaces, this funding will make a real difference to people at the end of their lives.

"Hospices provide invaluable care and support when people need it most and this funding boost will ensure they are able to continue delivering exceptional care in better, modernised facilities."

