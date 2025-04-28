Severn Hospice launches £1 million appeal to help fund major refurbishment of oldest ward that's 'not fit for purpose'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Perry Ward at the hospice's Bicton Heath base in Shrewsbury is to undergo a £3 million makeover to bring facilities up to standard and ensure it is fit for purpose for the next 35-plus years.

Having opened in July 1989, the ward's roof has endured several rough winters, and is described as being in a "desperate" state, requiring a full replacement.

Staff regularly place buckets around the ward to catch dripping water due to leaks, and battle with an inefficient boiler.

An artist's impression of how the Perry Ward will look once refurbishment works are completed

Electrical wiring is also said to require a major upgrade while facilities have become outdated and no longer match the hospice's vision of creating a home-from-home feel.

A year-long refurbishment project, that is hoped to begin in summer, will see improvements throughout the ward for patients and their families.

£2m from the hospice's savings and trusts - including a £229,964 grant from the Government that must go towards improving facilities - will be used on the project.

However, to cover the difference, the hospice has launched its 'Pounds for Perry' appeal to fund the redevelopment.

Severn Hospice has set up an appeal page on its website where supporters can learn more about the project and how their donations can help. Visit www.severnhospice.org.uk/perry.

Ward manager Zoe Thomas inside one of the Perry Ward's rooms that are too small and outdated

The makeover will provide eight improved rooms for patients, a room for family members to stay if they need to, further treatment rooms, consultation rooms and quiet rooms.

Meanwhile, there are plans for an extension of the Perry Ward to create a new bright space for families and friends to use. This extra space will allow the hospice to increase the size of patient rooms, making them more welcoming and 'hotel like', and importantly making them more wheelchair-friendly and able to better accommodate for modern equipment that is required for care.

Patients will also benefit from the privacy and dignity of their own en-suite facilities and direct access to the beautiful gardens.

Severn Hospice CEO Heather Tudor outside the Perry Ward

Severn Hospice chief executive Heather Tudor is excited by the project, but revealed the ongoing challenges in finding enough money to run services which has been added to by changes to National Insurance and the national living wage.

Day-to-day running costs for Severn Hospice have increased by more than £2.5m in the past two years, and each day the hospice spends £26,526 on caring for families.