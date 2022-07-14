Residents' fears after unexploded devices found on housing development

SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 14/07/2022 - 2 unexploded bombs have been found on the new housing development off copthorne road in Shrewsbury. Familes/Neigbours are worried. In Picture L>R: Andy Davies, Jehmel McCalla 9, his Mum Thea Mulius and Courtney Preston - Neighbours of Rumsey Close..

Neighbours already living on the Copthorne Keep development, say there were told nothing about the unfolding drama when first one, then a second device were unearthed by construction workers.

The first they knew of a problem was on social media after police cordoned off part of the construction site.

They live in part of the development built early last year.

Andy Davies said: "It was all going on on the other side of the site where we understand the old Armoury was. But no-one told us anything at all."

"They could have come round the houses and let us know what was going on."

Courtney Preston was in the house with her baby when she heard the controlled explosion of the second device on Thursday morning.

"It was a really big bang and I was inside," she said.

"It's really worrying to think there might be others."

"I have heard that they are scanning the construction site, but what about where the houses are already built."

Thea Milius, who has a nine-year-old son, Jehmel (crr) said: "We want someone to come and talk to us. We have been left in the dark.