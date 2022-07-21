Notification Settings

More unexploded bombs found at Shrewsbury building site

By Sue Austin

More unexploded ordnance devices have been unearthed at a Shrewsbury building site.

Copthorne Keep

Police put a cordon around the area on the Copthorne Keep development at about 5pm on Wednesday after receiving a report of a device being found.

An expert Explosive Ordnance Disposal team travelled to Shrewsbury and carried out two controlled explosions.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "A 100 metre safety cordon was put in place."

Residents on the Bellway housing development said that bangs could be heard around 8pm and 8.30pm near to the Bugle Way end of the site off Copthorne Road.

Copthorne Keep is being built at the former Copthorne Barracks, the former home of the Army's Western Division headquarters.

