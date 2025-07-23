Specialist vehicles to tackle potholes on rural roads in 20 towns and parishes says council - here's where

The council's two Roadmaster vehicles will visit roads across 20 towns and parishes throughout the summer months.

Shropshire Council said this is part of ongoing efforts to improve the county's roads.

In the coming weeks, the council said its Roadmaster vehicles will visit roads in Albrighton, All Stretton, Bishop's Castle, Boningale, Church Pulverbatch, Church Stretton, Cound, Edgton, Great Ness, Hope Bowdler, Leighton and Eaton Constantine, Little Ness, Longden, Lydbury North, Lydham, Pontesbury, Rushbury, Smethcote, Wistanstow, Wroxeter and Uppington.

The Roadmaster in action near the village of Mardu, South Shropshire. Picture: Shropshire Council

The authority's two machines, that are specialised tools designed for road maintenance, particularly for fixing potholes and other imperfections through a spray injection patching technique, currently operate during the spring and summer months.

The council said the vehicles firstly prepare the area of road and then inject a blend of aggregate (small stones or chippings) and binder into the defect at high velocity.

It added that the repair is compacted by a roller and sealed with a surface dressing.

Shropshire Council said this approach aims to be "efficient, economical, and to create a long-lasting repair".

Tom Dainty, Shropshire Council’s deputy Cabinet member for highways and environment, said: "The Roadmasters are an important part of our efforts to improve the county’s roads. Their work helps us to repair potholes quickly, and with a high quality of repair, and makes a huge difference to our rural roads."