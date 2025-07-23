Shrewsbury dragon boat race raises £89,000 - with record-breaking number of teams

The Severn Hospice Dragon Boat Festival, which took place on the River Severn in Shrewsbury last weekend, had 51 teams - the most in the event’s history - battling it out for glory.

Despite early forecasts predicting storms and downpours, the weather held off and spirits soared as crews took to the water for two days of fierce but friendly racing between Shrewsbury School boat house and Pengwern Boat Club.

So far, more than £89,000 has been raised through team entries, sponsorship and donations, with all proceeds going towards the day-to-day running of Severn Hospice, which provides specialist care to local people living with incurable illness.

Ahoy! One racer has a look of apprehension at the Severn Hospice Dragon Boat Festival

The colourful 40ft dragon boats, supplied by Dragon Boat Events, were crewed by up to 16 paddlers and an enthusiastic drummer keeping rhythm as the teams gave it their all.

Among those taking part were crews from the RAF, NHS, fire service, local gyms, sports clubs, businesses, and community organisations.

Spectators enjoyed the festival atmosphere on both banks of the river, with cheering, drumming and plenty of good-natured competition creating a vibrant and uplifting weekend for all involved.

Lizzy Ellis, event organiser at Severn Hospice, said: “We had a fantastic weekend. With 51 boats entered, we knew it was going to be a record-breaker – and it didn’t disappoint.

“The forecast earlier in the week wasn’t promising, but thankfully the worst of the weather held off and the whole event ran brilliantly.

Team Fluffy were the Saturday fancy dress winners at the Severn Hospice Dragon Boat Festival

“The feedback from participants and spectators has been amazing – people really do love dragons and each year it just keeps growing.

“This is our flagship fundraiser, and it’s thanks to events like this that we’re able to provide the care we do.

“It costs £26,526 every day to run the hospice – over £15 million a year – and we simply couldn’t do it without the support of our community.

“A huge thank you to every team, donor and spectator who helped make this year’s event such a resounding success.”

Plans are already under way for next year’s event, due to take place on July 18 and 19, and interest is expected to be high. Anyone keen to take part can register their interest now by contacting Severn Hospice’s fundraising team on 01743 236565.