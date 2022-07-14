Notification Settings

Second unexploded bomb found at Shrewsbury building site

By Megan HoweShrewsburyPublished: Comments

A second unexploded bomb has been found on a building site in Shrewsbury.

Copthorne Road, Shrewsbury. Photo: Google.
It comes just a day after a device was discovered at the site on Copthorne Road on Wednesday.

A 50-metre safety cordon was in place on Thursday morning and officers from Explosive Ordnance Disposal were due to attend to deal with the second device,

A controlled explosion of the first unexploded bomb was carried out at 7.30pm on Wednesday night.

