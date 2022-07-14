Second unexploded bomb found at Shrewsbury building site

It comes just a day after a device was discovered at the site on Copthorne Road on Wednesday.
A 50-metre safety cordon was in place on Thursday morning and officers from Explosive Ordnance Disposal were due to attend to deal with the second device,
A controlled explosion of the first unexploded bomb was carried out at 7.30pm on Wednesday night.
A second unexploded ordnance has been found at a building site on Copthorne Road, Shrewsbury.— West Mercia Police (@WMerciaPolice) July 14, 2022
A 50m safety cordon has been put in place.
Explosive Ordnance Disposal officers will attend shortly.
A controlled explosion of the first ordnance was carried out at 7.30pm last night. pic.twitter.com/0oPcV36d6A