Shrewsbury targetting Premier League ace

The 20-year-old became Palace’s youngest-ever Premier League goalkeeper when he made his debut against Brighton back in March 2023.

He followed that up by starting against Arsenal at the Emirates just a few days later as Palace lost 4-1 to the Gunners.

Whitworth played for the Eagles’ under-21s last week as they beat PSV in the Premier League International Cup – they won 1-0 with the shot-stopper getting a full 90 minutes under his belt as well as his clean sheet. Town will be on the lookout for keepers this summer after Harry Burgoyne was released a few weeks back, while last season’s number one Marko Marosi is expected to leave the Croud Meadow.