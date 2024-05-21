Shropshire Star
Shrewsbury targetting Premier League ace

Shrewsbury Town are interested in signing Crystal Palace goalkeeper Joe Whitworth this summer, according to reports.

By Ollie Westbury
Crystal Palace goalkeeper Joe Whitworth

The 20-year-old became Palace’s youngest-ever Premier League goalkeeper when he made his debut against Brighton back in March 2023.

He followed that up by starting against Arsenal at the Emirates just a few days later as Palace lost 4-1 to the Gunners.

Whitworth played for the Eagles’ under-21s last week as they beat PSV in the Premier League International Cup – they won 1-0 with the shot-stopper getting a full 90 minutes under his belt as well as his clean sheet. Town will be on the lookout for keepers this summer after Harry Burgoyne was released a few weeks back, while last season’s number one Marko Marosi is expected to leave the Croud Meadow.

