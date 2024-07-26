Paul Hurst says Shrewsbury Town's latest signing Josh Kayode is hungry for success

The youngster has signed from fellow League One club Rotherham on a season-long loan deal.

The striker has made 38 appearances for the Millers, who are now managed by former Stevenage boss Steve Evans.

The 24-year-old's last two seasons have been injury-hit and, despite two EFL loans, he has been unable to play much football.

He made three appearances for Carlisle in 2023-24 and six for MK Dons in the 2022-23 campaign.

And on securing Kayode's signature the Town boss Hurst said he is a versatile player who is keen to show what he can do after a difficult couple of loans.

"JJ (as he is known) is a player I have been aware of for a long time," Hurst said.

"He has had a few loan moves with varying success. And in recent times, he hasn’t got the amount of games he would have liked.

"He has had a good pre-season with Rotherham and joins us hungry and keen to show what he can do.

"JJ is a player that can play in different positions across the front line. He’s quick, strong, athletic and has an eye for goal.

"He has represented Ireland at under-21 level and is a young player who still has ambitions to play for his country at senior level."

He has been in good form for Rotherham having struck twice for them in a pre-season friendly against non-league club Parkgate.

Kayode will become Paul Hurst's third striker signing this summer after John Marquis joined last week as a free agent.

George Lloyd was Town's first summer addition when he joined from Cheltenham.