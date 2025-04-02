Michael Appleton has sympathy for Shrewsbury chairman after takeover collapses

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Salop had been in a period of exclusivity with an American businessman over a deal to purchase the club for six months.

But the entrepreneur withdrew his offer for the Shropshire club last week and it was officially confirmed by Wycherley’s latest open letter to supporters that the deal was off.

It means Shrewsbury are now back to the drawing board with regards to finding new investment which will be able take the club forward.

Questions were put to the Salop head coach about the situation around Town’s ownership.

“I've only been in the building for less than a week now,” Appleton said. “Look, all I can say is there's no-one more disappointed than the chairman.

“From speaking and knowing all the staff as early as what I can, and like I say, in this short space of time, the chairman's gutted.

“He did everything in his power to try and make sure that there was a safe and easy, secure way of the club being taken over.

“And he's hurting, he is hurting because he, like all Shrewsbury fans, thought that this was the one and the funding that the club needs to take it forward, they all thought it was going to happen.

“I'm sure that, going forward now, he'll be working really, really hard to try and find a different proposal for the club.

“And he worked very hard this time round, and I'm sure he's going to do the same again.”

It has been a tough week for the football club, who have been fighting fires since former boss Gareth Ainsworth walked out on them to join League Two Gillingham.

Salop have another League One match this weekend when they welcome Cambridge to the Croud Meadow.