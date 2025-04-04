Shrewsbury v Cambridge preview: Michael Appleton takes reins at home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The 2-0 home defeat to Burton Albion, who are relegation rivals, was a poor day for the club.

But as it happened, it was Gareth Ainsworth's last game in charge after he walked out on Salop last week to join Gillingham.

Shrewsbury have a new man in the dugout now, Michael Appleton, and he has had such a tough first week in post.

A first game at St Andrew's last Saturday which his side lost 4-1, a takeover collapsing, and a visit to third-placed Wycombe Wanderers on Tuesday night which his side managed to get a draw in.

Now Shrewsbury welcome fellow strugglers Cambridge to the Croud Meadow this weekend, they are the side who sit directly above them in the League One table having taken 32 points from 40 games, and this clash will be Appleton's first game at Town's Shropshire base.