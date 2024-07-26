Shropshire Star
Close

Exclusive: Shrewsbury Town closing in on loan signing of Rotherham striker

Shrewsbury Town are closing in on the signing of Josh Kayode on a season-long loan from Rotherham, the Shropshire Star understands.

Plus
By Ollie Westbury
Published
Rotherham Unitedâs Joshua Kayode during the Sky Bet League One match at AESSEAL New York Stadium, Rotherham. Picture date: Saturday March 19, 2022..

The striker has made 38 appearances for the Millers, who are now in League One and managed by former Stevenage boss Steve Evans.

The 24-year-old's last two seasons have been injury-hit and, despite two EFL loans, he has been unable to play much football.

He made three appearances for Carlise in 2023-24 and six for MK Dons in the 2022-23 campaign.

Similar stories
Most popular