Exclusive: Shrewsbury Town closing in on loan signing of Rotherham striker
Shrewsbury Town are closing in on the signing of Josh Kayode on a season-long loan from Rotherham, the Shropshire Star understands.
Plus
Published
The striker has made 38 appearances for the Millers, who are now in League One and managed by former Stevenage boss Steve Evans.
The 24-year-old's last two seasons have been injury-hit and, despite two EFL loans, he has been unable to play much football.
He made three appearances for Carlise in 2023-24 and six for MK Dons in the 2022-23 campaign.