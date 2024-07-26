Shrewsbury Town boss out to get message across ahead of season

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Salop have played half of their scheduled fixtures this summer, and have gradually improved the more they have played.

Pre-season has been an opportunity for Hurst to build up the fitness of his players and also give them tactical information they can then use when the season starts in just over two weeks.

And boss Hurst says his players are building relationships with each other after a lot of change over in Shropshire this summer.

“It is about the players demonstrating they can take on board what we are asking of them in training and you know patterns and presses out of possession,” he said.