Roadworks plan revealed for major Shrewsbury route

Shropshire Council said that from Wednesday to Friday one lane will be closed along Castle Foregate in Shrewsbury – on the approach to, and outside, the railway station.

The closure will take place while trial holes are drilled to identify the depth and location of utility services – ahead of planned station gyratory improvements.

Temporary traffic management measures will be in place during the work.

The council said access to the station will be maintained and the traffic management measures will be removed by the end of Friday, in readiness for the Bank Holiday weekend.