The Office for Standards in Education, Children's Services and Skills, better known as Ofsted, inspects services and provides all learning environments with a rating, ranging from inadequate, requires improvement to good and outstanding.

Here are the Shropshire schools and children's services reviewed by Ofsted whose reports have been published in May:

Mereside Church of England Primary Academy, Shrewsbury – rating: 'Good'

Ofsted inspectors visited Mereside CofE in Shrewsbury on March 19. In their report published on May 1, inspectors said there had been no change to the school's overall rating of 'Good'.

Inspector Barry Yeardsley said: “Mereside is a caring and supportive school that puts the pupils first. Pupils say that teachers are kind and help them to learn. They say that love is a key value of the school.

“There are strong and trusting relationships between adults and pupils. Community, wisdom, hope, dignity, joy and peace are all celebrated. Pupils enjoy earning heart pin badges for being values champions.

“New leaders who are supported well by the academy trust have made significant and positive changes to many aspects of the school. They have set high expectations for pupils.”

Coleham Primary School, Grey Friars Way, Shrewsbury – rating: 'Outstanding'

On March 19, Ofsted inspectors visited the previously 'Good' school of Coleham Primary in Shrewsbury.

Inspectors said they were impressed with the “dynamic and highly engaging school that is at the heart of its community”

Inspector Cathy Young said: “This is a school where all pupils are expected to be the best they can be, both academically and pastorally. The school’s vision ‘for every child, an excellent education’ is lived out throughout all aspects of school life.

“Staff have the highest expectations for all pupils. Pupils are committed to their learning and produce work of a high quality. They achieve exceptionally well. Warm, nurturing working relationships between adults and pupils permeate the school. Staff know pupils well.

“They show a genuine care for them. Pupils know that if they have a worry, there is an adult who will listen to them. This means that they feel safe. The school’s ambition for pupils’ education extends beyond the classroom and includes the school’s comprehensive and thoughtful enrichment programme."

In their report published on May 2, Ofsted inspectors rated the school 'Outstanding'.

Canopy Children's Nursery, The Four Crosses, Shrewsbury – rating: 'Good'

The nursery, found to be 'Inadequate' last year, has impressed inspectors in a further visit who have now graded the nursery – 'Good'.

Inspector Amanda Tompkin said of the visit in April this year in her report published on May 13: “Staff are kind, caring, and respond well to the individual needs of the children attending. As a result, children are happy and settled at this welcoming and friendly nursery.

“Children behave well because staff offer them frequent praise and encouragement. This helps to build on children's confidence and self-esteem. Staff help children to understand their emotions.

“All children, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), make good progress in their learning in relation to their starting points. Children are well prepared for their eventual move to school.”

New Chapters Foster care, Upton Magna, Shrewsbury - rating: 'Outstanding'

Ofsted not only rates schools but also reviews other children's services. In march this year inspector Dawn Bennett visited New Chapters Foster care in Shrewsbury, which was set up in 2015. The agency undertakes recruitment, assessment, approval and support of foster carers.

She said of the visit in her report published on May 15: “Prospective foster carers receive a warm welcome to the agency. All initial visits are undertaken by a director, who carefully discusses the therapeutic, child focused ethos of the service with prospective carers.

“The recruitment, assessment, preparation, and training of foster families is comprehensive and timely. The involvement of directors, the registered manager, the head of therapy, staff and approved foster carers helps applicants to understand the challenges that they may face and the strategies and services available to support them.

“Applicants told the inspector that the assessment process is safe and respectful and ensures that they are extremely well prepared for their new roles. The agency succeeds in building trust and confidence with children and their foster families. The leadership team and staff are responsive and accessible, and families feel helped through timely consideration of a range of approaches in offering them the most appropriate support.”