Telford school 'proud' of Ofsted report despite 'requires improvement' rating

During a visit to Buildwas Academy in Telford in June, inspectors found "well-supported" pupils feeling "happy and safe".

The Ofsted report praised the behaviour of the children and their personal development, as well as the school's leadership and the early years provision, marking them as 'good' in four categories.

But one 'requires improvement' rating against the quality of their education plunged the school into an overall rating of the same.

In the report, the inspectors say there are gaps in the pupils' knowledge of maths and English - although they note pupils are beginning to catch up.