Nursery bosses slam 'inaccurate' Ofsted report after inadequate rating accuses 'weak' teaching

Bosses at a nursery have hit out at Ofsted after a damning report slated its leadership.

By Paul Rogers
Leaders at Earlyworld Nursery in Telford claim evidence was ignored and a report which rated it as inadequate in all areas was inaccurate after an inspection in March, having previously been rated as good.

According to inspector Louise Chinyuku, leaders at the Stafford Park-based nursery do not maintain the correct staffing qualification requirements to ensure staff have the skills and knowledge to support the children’s learning effectively.

“The quality of teaching and learning that children receive is inconsistent and at times very weak,” said Ms Chinyuku.

“This is because most staff do not think well enough about the intention of activities and how they can use this to build on what children already know and can do. Some staff also do not notice when children require additional support while they access activities.

“In addition, although staff develop plans for children with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), they do not consistently implement these plans in practice. These weaknesses impact on children’s ability to fully thrive in their development.”

