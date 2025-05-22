Three-time drink driver banned again after trying to drive off from Church Stretton petrol station in car missing a tyre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Jaswinder Singh, aged 60, was seen driving a Ford Focus at the Apple Green service station off the A49 in Church Stretton on April 24 last year.

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told how Singh parked and went into a nearby garage at around 10am to ask about getting a new tyre.

A worker suspected he had been drinking and told Singh not to drive. However, his plea was ignored and Singh attempted to drive away. The police were called, Singh tested positive for alcohol at the roadside and he was arrested.