What to expect as Ironbridge WWII Weekend returns to Dale End Park this week

The Ironbridge WWII Weekend is making its much awaited return to Dale End Park this weekend, Saturday May 24 and Sunday May 25.

Each year, thousands of people from the Telford community and beyond descend on the park for two days of entertainment, parades, speeches and firepower displays.

In 2023, more than 14,000 people made the trip out to Ironbridge and similar numbers are expected this year.

Entirely free to enter, the Ironbridge WWII Weekend is a family-friendly affair and a perfect way to start the May half term holiday.

Ironbridge WW2 Weekend is set to return to Dale End Park in Ironbridge. Pictured is Laurence Allison from Leicester. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

Here’s everything you need to know about Ironbridge WWII Weekend 2025.

What events are on at Ironbridge WWII Weekend 2025 on Saturday, May 24?

At 11am, a parade of 1940s military and vintage vehicles will take over the town centre.

In the main area of the park at 1pm, visitors will be able to see a demonstration of original weapons from both sides of WWII.

At 2:30pm, Churchill and Field Marshall Montgomery speeches will be played for visitors to understand how these two figures shaped the war.

Weather permitting, the Lancaster Flypast is scheduled for 2:50pm. The plane will fly over Dale End Park and down the River Severn and will be a sight visitors won’t want to miss.

What events are on at Ironbridge WWII Weekend 2025 on Sunday, May 25?

From 11am - 11:30am, there will be a remembrance parade from Dale End Park to the cenotaph with a two minute silence.

A firepower display will also follow at 1pm while the Churchill and Field Marshall Montgomery speeches will begin at 2:15pm.

At 3:45pm in the entertainment marquee, a number of trophies will be given out including Best Living History Display and the Denis Flack Trophy.

How can I get to Ironbridge for the WWII Weekend 2025 and where can I park?

There are a number of car parks across Ironbridge but these are expected to fill quickly. The nearest car park to where the events will be taking place is Dale End Car Park.

There is also a park and ride scheme running for this weekend, priced at £2 per ticket for adults but free for children.