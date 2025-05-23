New survey by NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin to help support healthy ageing and people living with frailty

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

As the population ages in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, with more than 118,000 people aged 65+ today and numbers expected to rise to 162,000 by 2035, NHS bosses say it’s more important than ever to support older people to live well, maintain their independence and enjoy a longer healthier life.

Frailty means a reduced ability to bounce back after illness, injury or stress, leading to a higher risk of adverse health outcomes such as falls, disability, hospitalisation, and earlier deaths.

It’s more common as we age, but it can affect younger people, especially those with long-term conditions (such as heart disease or dementia).

Frailty can be worsened by things like loneliness or bereavement, but it’s not inevitable. A healthy, active lifestyle can help prevent or delay it.

NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin is looking for people to share their views on how the system can support them in their older years. Photo: National World

To guide local planning and improvement, a draft Healthy Ageing and Frailty Strategy (2025–2028) has been developed.

This strategy sets out a vision to prevent, delay or better manage frailty so that more people can enjoy a good quality of life and stay connected to the things that matter to them most.

Vanessa Whatley, chief nursing officer for NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said: “As we shape our Healthy Ageing and Frailty Strategy for the next three years, it’s so important that we listen to the voices of those who know the challenges best - people living with frailty, their families, carers, as well as those working to support people with frailty.

“This survey is about more than just gathering views. It’s a chance to understand what really matters to people and to make sure future care is more joined-up, compassionate and focused on what helps people stay well and independent.”

The NHS especially wants to hear from:

Older adults living with frailty at different stages

People over 50 at risk of developing frailty, particularly those in at-risk groups

Carers, families, and unpaid supporters of individuals with frailty

Health and care professionals working in frailty-related services

Volunteers working in health and social care or with the voluntary/community groups/organisations supporting people with healthy ageing and frailty

It is an opportunity for people to share their experiences of living with or supporting someone with frailty in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, give views on how care and support could be improved, including more community-based, preventative approaches and offer ideas or highlight challenges that might not have been considered.

It will also help ensure any future changes are fair, inclusive and accessible, especially for those most at risk.

The survey takes around 10 minutes and will be open until June 30. It is anonymous unless you choose to stay involved. To take part in the survey, visit the official website.