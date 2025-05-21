New NHS campaign launched to champion respect, dignity and fairness

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

That’s the powerful message at the heart of a new campaign launched by health and care professionals across the Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Integrated Care System (ICS).

Coinciding with World Day for Cultural Diversity (Wednesday, May 21), the ‘Everyone Belongs Here’ campaign is a bold step forward in celebrating the rich diversity of the NHS workforce and community, and in standing firmly against discrimination in all its forms.

Developed by colleagues from the NHS, local councils, and wider health and care partners, the campaign builds on ongoing efforts to strengthen the reporting of discriminatory incidents and to ensure consistent monitoring of these reports.

NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin ICS has launched a new campaign to champion dignity, fairness and respect. Photo: National World

‘Everyone Belongs Here’ reflects the shared values of respect, inclusion, and compassion held within the local health and care system. It shines a light on the contributions of every individual working across the system, from frontline care to leadership roles.

Vanessa Whatley, executive lead for equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI) and chief nursing officer at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said: “'Everyone Belongs Here’ is grounded in our values. It champions kindness, celebrates difference, and recognises the vital role every member of our team plays.

“We believe in inclusion. We are proud to have a workforce that reflects many backgrounds and cultures - among our colleagues, hundreds bring with them heritage and experience from outside the UK. Their diverse perspectives enrich the care we provide every day.”

Rhia Boyode, chief people officer for The Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust (SaTH) and Shropshire Community NHS Trust (Shropcom), added: “Our people are at the heart of everything we do. They answer phones, serve meals, deliver care, lead teams - and they do so with unwavering dedication. Every day, staff of all backgrounds show up to care for others. That’s what makes our health and care system so strong.

“We stand united in the belief that diversity is our strength. Every individual - regardless of race, gender, religion, disability, sexual orientation or background - deserves to be treated with respect, dignity and fairness. We hope this campaign will create a meaningful and lasting impact - not just for our staff, but also for patients and the wider public.”

As the campaign begins to roll out across the county, patients and the public will begin seeing its messages in local NHS, council and community settings. Everyone is encouraged to reflect on what it means to belong - and to carry those values into every interaction with our health and care professionals.

Vanessa added: “Discrimination of any kind has no place in our services. We are taking clear, decisive steps to protect and support our workforce, including robust policies and close work with partners such as the police to address racism and all forms of abuse or harassment.

“The ‘Everyone Belongs Here’ campaign is a clear statement of intent: to create a health and care system that is a beacon of compassion, safety and belonging for everyone.”

For more information, please visit the official NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin website.