Shropshire's major NHS hospitals and community services to seek joint chief exec

The Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust (ShropCom) and the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) have announced they are seeking to appoint a shared chief executive to lead both organisations.

They said the move will further the "collective ambition to improve services for the communities across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, the Black Country and borders and Mid Wales".

In a statement they said: "Following the appointment of the chair in common in autumn 2024, this important step signals a shared commitment to strengthen joint working for the benefit of patients, service users and families."

Andrew Morgan, chair in common, said: “Appointing a shared chief executive is an exciting opportunity for both organisations to accelerate the good work already happening and explore ways of further integrating services to benefit our patients.”

The two trusts said they are also exploring the benefits of forming a group model "to increase resilience and continue to strengthen local services".

They added that the move would follow the approach taken by other NHS trusts across the country to "improve care for patients through joint working and offer greater value for taxpayers".

Under the proposals the trusts would remain as separate statutory organisations, while seeking to appoint a shared leadership across both organisations to oversee strategy and service delivery.

The proposals are in the early stages of development and both trusts are working with NHS England and local partners.

Mr Morgan added: “Developing shared leadership, alongside shared priorities, will build on our existing work to improve the health and wellbeing of our communities. We will continue to listen to our staff, patients and partners as we develop our plans.”

The organisations said a national recruitment process will begin to appoint a shared chief executive.